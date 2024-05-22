Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $0.0836

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0836 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $76,057.51 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.91 or 0.05427471 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00057593 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00018612 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00013240 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012350 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

