Substratum Price Hits $0.0003 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.80 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00028152 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

