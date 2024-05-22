Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$62.42.

Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$55.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,877,888. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$37.09 and a 1-year high of C$56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$52.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.89.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.9972527 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Suncor Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. In other news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$549,960.00. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

