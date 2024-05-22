Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$62.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$54.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SU. Desjardins lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$62.42.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

TSE SU traded down C$0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$55.33. 1,445,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,877,888. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.51. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$37.09 and a twelve month high of C$56.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$52.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.89.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.33 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.9972527 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. In related news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total transaction of C$751,776.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$549,960.00. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

