Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 0.2% Higher

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $911.65 and last traded at $900.42. Approximately 1,552,161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 9,015,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $898.95.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMCI. Argus started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $907.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $637.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $6,314,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2,904.3% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

