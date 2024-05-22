Sushil Amathalal Patel Purchases 1,374 Shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) Director Sushil Amathalal Patel acquired 1,374 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.63 per share, with a total value of $48,955.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,955.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Plumas Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429. Plumas Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.14). Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBC. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 32.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 7,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

See Also

