Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $71.69 and last traded at $71.67, with a volume of 31689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sylvamo from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Sylvamo Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average is $54.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.38 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sylvamo

In other Sylvamo news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $769,504.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,094,892.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,574 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sylvamo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 28.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 3.0% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 7.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 2.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,810,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,562,000 after purchasing an additional 48,047 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

