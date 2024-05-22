Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Earnings Results

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.900-12.980 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 3.250-3.300 EPS.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $573.13. 1,003,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $390.20 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $557.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

