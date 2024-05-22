Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.900-12.980 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 13.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.5 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 3.250-3.300 EPS.
Synopsys Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ SNPS traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $573.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,365. The company has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $390.20 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $557.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.80.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
