Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.250-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.900-12.980 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $601.00.

SNPS stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $573.13. 989,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,226. The firm has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $390.20 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $557.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.80.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

