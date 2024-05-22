Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TBLA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $4.12 on Monday. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Taboola.com will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,043,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,908,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,922,000 after buying an additional 85,371 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 655.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 419,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

