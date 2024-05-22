TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.30

TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30, with a volume of 21215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.38.

TDb Split Stock Down 3.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.15.

About TDb Split

TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

