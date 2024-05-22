TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,560,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 203,548 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises 1.4% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $359,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,759,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 812,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,430,000 after purchasing an additional 41,198 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 518.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 130,515 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 61,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,322 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.53. 689,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $152.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

