Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.17. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $15.39 per share.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.38.

View Our Latest Report on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WSM opened at $314.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.72. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $322.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.53, for a total value of $6,370,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,959,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total value of $685,732.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,185,328.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.53, for a total value of $6,370,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,550 shares in the company, valued at $176,959,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,145 shares of company stock worth $18,552,819. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.