Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $161.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $118.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TER. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

TER opened at $140.27 on Monday. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $140.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.79 and a 200-day moving average of $104.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 8,125.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 131,470 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Teradyne by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Teradyne by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 448,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,680,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,981,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

