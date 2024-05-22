Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $200.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,244,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,612,686. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $203.62. The company has a market capitalization of $182.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

