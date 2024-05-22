The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,106 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.0% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,759,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,087,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.35 billion, a PE ratio of -52.27 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.93. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.24.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

