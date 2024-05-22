The Character Group (LON:CCT) Hits New 1-Year High at $340.00

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.32) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.32), with a volume of 12290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 329 ($4.18).

The Character Group Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £64.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,888.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 277.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 272.94.

The Character Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The Character Group’s payout ratio is 10,555.56%.

The Character Group Company Profile

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Chill Factor, Shimmer n Sparkle, Weebles, and Stretch Armstrong brands. It also imports and distributes gifts; and invests in properties.

