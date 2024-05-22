The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Trading Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.36.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Dixie Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Dixie Group stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DXYN Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 466,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned 3.00% of The Dixie Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.