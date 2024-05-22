The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.10. The company had a trading volume of 376,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,001. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.68 and its 200-day moving average is $148.53. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

