The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.56.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $97.69 on Wednesday. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $102.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.86%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

