Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $102.17 and last traded at $102.40. Approximately 234,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 760,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.07.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDW shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.05 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 29th that allows the company to buyback $48.60 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Quintin Kneen sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $16,351,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,692,279.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tidewater news, CEO Quintin Kneen sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $16,351,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,692,279.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Robotti sold 58,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $6,167,501.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,349,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,688,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 494,972 shares of company stock valued at $52,230,772. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tidewater by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,814,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,956,000 after buying an additional 985,398 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Tidewater by 32,536.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,080,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,862 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tidewater by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,805,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,195,000 after purchasing an additional 31,292 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 1,294.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,682,000 after buying an additional 988,528 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Tidewater by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 635,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,183,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

