Tillman Hartley LLC Acquires 573 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Tillman Hartley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 1.5% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $57.81. 985,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,936. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

