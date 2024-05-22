Tillman Hartley LLC Has $8.13 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tillman Hartley LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,920 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,762 shares during the last quarter. P E Global LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 6,745,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,410,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,905 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $96.76. 3,282,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,831,142. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.10.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

