Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 3%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.92. 11,588,904 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 31,113,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Tilray alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Tilray

Tilray Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Tilray

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 36,687.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648,403 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 29.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,673,000 after buying an additional 3,681,157 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 1,038.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,137 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $586,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.