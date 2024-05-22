Titan Machinery (TITN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Titan Machinery has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.99 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Titan Machinery to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

Shares of TITN opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $535.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.41. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $35.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

