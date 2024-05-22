Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.74

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 142638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.48 price objective on Tudor Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tudor Gold
Tudor Gold Stock Performance
Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Tudor Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tudor Gold Company Profile
Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tudor Gold
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Tudor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tudor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.