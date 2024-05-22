Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.74

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 142638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.48 price objective on Tudor Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$169.19 million, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Tudor Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia.

