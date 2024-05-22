TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,591,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of TXO Partners worth $47,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 64.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TXO Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in TXO Partners during the 4th quarter worth $690,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TXO Partners alerts:

TXO Partners Stock Performance

Shares of TXO Partners stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $22.28. The stock had a trading volume of 63,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,836. TXO Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $23.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $689.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.24 million. TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 61.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. TXO Partners’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

Insider Activity at TXO Partners

In related news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 51,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $951,719.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,120,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,611,107.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 117,878 shares of company stock worth $2,149,284 in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on TXO Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TXO Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Read Our Latest Report on TXO

TXO Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.