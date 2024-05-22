Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $226.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $189.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.47.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UHS

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Universal Health Services stock opened at $180.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $119.90 and a one year high of $183.61.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.