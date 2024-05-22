Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Certuity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 66,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.48. 712,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,403. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $184.34. The firm has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.37.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

