Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,672 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 5.1% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 352,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,029,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.58. 530,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,387. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.51. The company has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

