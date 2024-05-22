Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,714 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,558. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $48.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

