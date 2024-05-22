Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $38,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,839,000 after buying an additional 223,940 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,956. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.56. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

