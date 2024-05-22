VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
VBI Vaccines Price Performance
NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $0.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.47.
VBI Vaccines Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VBI Vaccines
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.