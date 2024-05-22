Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $39,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 506.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $361,499.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,744.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $361,499.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,035,744.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,407.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,390 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.31.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.4 %

VRSK traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.59. The company had a trading volume of 330,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,695. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.67 and a 1-year high of $254.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.45 and a 200-day moving average of $237.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

