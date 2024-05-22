Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.67 and last traded at $100.73. Approximately 2,023,414 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 7,945,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Vertiv Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at $873,116,308.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,426,331 shares of company stock worth $312,577,246 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

