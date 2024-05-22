Viant Technology’s (DSP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Shares of DSP opened at $9.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $609.87 million, a PE ratio of -80.04 and a beta of 0.69. Viant Technology has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $11.63.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $34.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 430,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 44,779 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 12.4% during the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 33,486 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Viant Technology by 509.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 73,576 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 73,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

