Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Down 4.1%

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.88 and last traded at $47.00. 243,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 507,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Vista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Vista Energy Stock Down 6.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $317.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.44 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 39.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the third quarter valued at $948,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 31.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

