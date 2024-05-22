Vornado Realty Trust Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Vornado Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VNO. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $24.60 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $55,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

