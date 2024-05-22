Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,232 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 2.8% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $29,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Europe increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656,397,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $860,755,966.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 656,397,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,473,631,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,743,215 shares of company stock worth $1,587,502,040. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.25. 14,752,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,792,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $525.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $65.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.