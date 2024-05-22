Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,232 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 2.8% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $29,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Europe increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.01.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656,397,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $860,755,966.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 656,397,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,473,631,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,743,215 shares of company stock worth $1,587,502,040. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Price Performance
NYSE:WMT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.25. 14,752,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,792,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $525.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $65.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.65.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.52%.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
