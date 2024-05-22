Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Up 0.5%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.83 and last traded at $103.56. 1,946,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 11,950,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.52.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $188.01 billion, a PE ratio of 112.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.