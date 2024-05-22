WesCan Energy (CVE:WCE) Trading 42.9% Higher

Shares of WesCan Energy Corp. (CVE:WCE – Get Free Report) were up 42.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 93,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 71,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

WesCan Energy Trading Up 28.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.63, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at WesCan Energy

In related news, insider Leo Berezan acquired 2,316,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,640.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,456,000 shares of company stock worth $106,190 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

WesCan Energy Company Profile

WesCan Energy Corp., a junior public resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Alberta, Canada; and Texas, the United States. It holds interests in petroleum and natural gas assets located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Great Pacific International Inc and changed its name to WesCan Energy Corp.

