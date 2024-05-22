Woodward, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Woodward in a research note issued on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Woodward’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

Shares of WWD opened at $182.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $105.18 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

In related news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total value of $5,494,626.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,049.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,049.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,700 shares of company stock worth $8,036,686 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Woodward by 58.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in Woodward by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 3.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 12.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 83,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Woodward by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

