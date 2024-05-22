Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 67,348.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,224,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,017,000 after buying an additional 2,221,154 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,073,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,197,000 after acquiring an additional 297,139 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,556,000 after acquiring an additional 134,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,448,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,934,000 after purchasing an additional 125,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WOR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE:WOR traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.30. The stock had a trading volume of 222,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,439. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $69.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.53. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.44). Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $316.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Enterprises

In other Worthington Enterprises news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $4,241,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,035.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Worthington Enterprises news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $4,241,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,035.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $61,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,688 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,750 in the last 90 days. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.