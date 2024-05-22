Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.21

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEFGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.21 and last traded at $42.19, with a volume of 66685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.49.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBEF. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

