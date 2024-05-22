Youdao (DAO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $208.53 million during the quarter.

Youdao Price Performance

Shares of DAO opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $452.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. Youdao has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $5.64.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

