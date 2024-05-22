Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of DB opened at $16.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.08. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.3313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080,301 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 676,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 36,012 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,530,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,057,000 after acquiring an additional 661,034 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth $10,511,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 384,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 62,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

