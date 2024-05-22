Zacks Research Comments on TC Energy Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TRP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.50.

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP stock opened at C$53.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.10. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$43.70 and a 1 year high of C$55.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01. The stock has a market cap of C$55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$54.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,860.00. In related news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$54.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,860.00. Also, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 2,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.33, for a total transaction of C$136,593.16. Following the sale, the director now owns -29 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C($1,575.66). Insiders purchased 4,526 shares of company stock worth $248,609 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.56%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

