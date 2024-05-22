Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 275.07% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CQP. Barclays reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CQP opened at $49.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.73. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $62.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,119,000 after purchasing an additional 298,335 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,952,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,776,000 after purchasing an additional 802,824 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,419,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 170.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after purchasing an additional 246,808 shares during the period. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.95%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

