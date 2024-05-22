Zacks Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.09. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.94 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AFG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $132.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $105.22 and a 52-week high of $137.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.15.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $222,476.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $135,455.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $222,476.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,799.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,667 shares of company stock worth $1,228,450. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 236.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,011,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 447.1% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 259,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after buying an additional 212,057 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $201,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

